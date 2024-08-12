FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,923 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June accounts for 2.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.47% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. 195,032 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $625.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

