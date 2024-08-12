FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 1.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.85% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:FSEP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.