Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Chairman Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) Chairman Khalid Islam purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 271,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,078. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GANX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on GANX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.