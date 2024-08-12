GateToken (GT) Price Tops $7.16 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $7.16 or 0.00012135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $667.91 million and $2.09 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010601 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.60 or 0.98030358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00056028 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,258,041 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,258,040.92327836 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars.

