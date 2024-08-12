General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.48. 14,119,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,006,579. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

