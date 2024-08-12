Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.91

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 98140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Geodrill Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$129.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of C$46.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2102377 EPS for the current year.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.