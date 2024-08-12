Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.09

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.09 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 127066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several research firms have commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,252,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,786,000 after buying an additional 271,273 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,907,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

