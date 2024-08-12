Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Glencore to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Report on Glencore
Glencore Price Performance
Glencore Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
About Glencore
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.