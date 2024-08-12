Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in July

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Trading Down 3.2 %

GAMC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. 7,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.