Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDEN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 241,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.