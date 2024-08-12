Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $4,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $361.40. 808,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $369.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,606 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

