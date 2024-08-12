Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,475 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,754 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317,033 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 17.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,969,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,830,699. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

