Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.19. 4,253,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

