Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 188,900 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6,927.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 188,900 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,223,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

