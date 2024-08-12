Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IonQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in IonQ by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,454.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,454.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IONQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.06. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

