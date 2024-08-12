Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $538.42. 377,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,662. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.53 and a 200 day moving average of $535.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

