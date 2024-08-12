GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, an increase of 310.2% from the July 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,011,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

AMDL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.02. 1,905,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

