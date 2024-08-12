GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, an increase of 310.2% from the July 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,011,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Up 3.8 %
AMDL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.02. 1,905,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $25.62.
GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
