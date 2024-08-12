Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Greentown Management Stock Performance
Shares of Greentown Management stock remained flat at C$0.62 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. Greentown Management has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.
Greentown Management Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greentown Management
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.