Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Greentown Management Stock Performance

Shares of Greentown Management stock remained flat at C$0.62 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. Greentown Management has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Greentown Management Company Profile

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

