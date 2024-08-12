GSG Advisors LLC Buys 707 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,401,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 944,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

