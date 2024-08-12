GSG Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 2.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,424,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,104 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,919,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,753,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,982 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 713,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,851. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

