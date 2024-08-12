GSG Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 159,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.46. 5,041,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589,870. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

