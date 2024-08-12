Harmony Gold Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 1,722 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298,604 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,553,000 after buying an additional 1,005,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $59,033,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 977,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

HMY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

