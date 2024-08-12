Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.64.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.4 %

Hasbro stock opened at $64.27 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $27,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $1,911,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

