HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 380.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. 291,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.21. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

