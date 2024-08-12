HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.84. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
