HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMPX. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE AMPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.05. 429,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,422. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

