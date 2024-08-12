HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) SVP Sells $84,090.00 in Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $850.84 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 172.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

