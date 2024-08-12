Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 630,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,186,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $809.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

