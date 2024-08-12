Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.47

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.47 and last traded at C$31.40, with a volume of 12694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HRX. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.78.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$184.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.58 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.3793103 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

