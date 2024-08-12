HFG Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

FTXN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 21,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

