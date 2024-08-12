Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.03) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Hill & Smith to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith Trading Down 4.2 %
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hill & Smith
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.