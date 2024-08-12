Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Hill & Smith to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

LON:HILS opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,064.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,959.84. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,574 ($20.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,330 ($29.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

