Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Mizuho

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of HGV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

