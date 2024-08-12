Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Decreased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,079,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.89. 709,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,059. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

