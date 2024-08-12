HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $675.00 at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $725.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.06. The company had a trading volume of 87,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.14. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

