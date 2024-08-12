Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.97 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

