Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Hut 8 to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.15). Hut 8 had a net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. The business had revenue of C$69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.44 million.

Shares of HUT stock opened at C$16.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.41. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 3.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

