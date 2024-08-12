HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 566,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,412,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUYA by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in HUYA by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

