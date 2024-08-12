i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.17. 163,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 895,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAU shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded i-80 Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.10 to C$3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$465.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.89.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.34 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current year.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

