IAM Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $633.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,475. The company has a 50-day moving average of $652.98 and a 200 day moving average of $618.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,218 shares of company stock worth $60,687,405 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

