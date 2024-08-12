IAM Advisory LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.76. 340,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $413.28. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

