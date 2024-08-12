IAM Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $198.23. 1,888,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

