IMC Chicago LLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 1,249.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,302 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,727,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,235,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,448,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,064,000.

ARKB stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. 1,446,877 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

