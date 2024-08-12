Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $21.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 662,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,706. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

