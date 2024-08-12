indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.21.

INDI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,709. The company has a market cap of $825.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.22. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,912 shares of company stock worth $2,239,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

