Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 5,654,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

