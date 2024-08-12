Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Buys 26,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

