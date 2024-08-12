Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Buys 26,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

