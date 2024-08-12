Insider Buying: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Buys £61,000 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Michael George Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($77,955.27).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 624 ($7.97) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 609.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.99. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 527.50 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,584.16%.

LRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.22) to GBX 790 ($10.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.54) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.46) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 781 ($9.98).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

