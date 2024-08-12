Insider Buying: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Buys $243,475.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $112.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
