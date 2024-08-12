Insider Buying: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Purchases 326 Shares of Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) Director Cindy Jeannette Joiner bought 326 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $10,480.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $698,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.58. 77,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORRF

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.