Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Buys 39 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach purchased 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($192.88).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Andrew Beach sold 27,504 shares of SThree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £116,616.96 ($149,031.26).

On Wednesday, June 12th, Andrew Beach bought 36 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($196.45).

SThree Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:STEM traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 386 ($4.93). The stock had a trading volume of 147,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,239. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 330.50 ($4.22) and a one year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.85). The company has a market capitalization of £513.19 million, a P/E ratio of 914.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 419.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423.38.

SThree Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 4,047.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.03) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.50) to GBX 420 ($5.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.